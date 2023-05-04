Assam CM lays foundation for projects worth Rs 2500 cr in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, May 4: In a major push towards inclusive growth and development in Karbi hills, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 2500 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

Addressing a ceremony at Diphu, organised to lay the foundation for as many as 46 projects under public works department (PWD), public health engineering (PHE) department and health and family welfare departments among others, the chief minister said the projects were aimed at fulfilling the promises made by him during campaigns in last year’s elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

“Several road projects, including the improvement and upgrade of the 75-km long road connecting Hamren with Howraghat at a cost of Rs 922 crore, construction of a deputy commissioner’s office complex at a cost of Rs 26 crore, to name a few, will prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Karbi Anglong,” Sarma said.

Speaking about the project for construction of as many as 130 model anganwadi centres at an aggregate cost of Rs 300 crore and funds to the tune of Rs 895 crore allotted for Jal Jeevan Mission, the chief minister said the projects manifest the commitments of the current dispensation in the state and at the Centre towards uplift of the residents of Karbi Hills.

“In the coming days, the beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme would be paid a sum of Rs 1400 per month,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke about social sector schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and appealed to the people to make efficient use of the facilities being provided by the government.

Later in the day, Sarma attended the 50th annual general meeting of the central executive committee of the Karbi Students’ Association at Dillai near Diphu.

He praised the students’ association for its role in the socioeconomic uplift of the Karbi society.

Taking to Twitter later, the chief minister said, “I told the youngsters that education is the fuel for progress. I urged them to take advantage of the state and central government vacancies. Grade III and Grade IV exams show that we have nearly eliminated corruption in the recruitment process.”