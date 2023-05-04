Cannes Film Fest opens up a can of worms

Shillong, May 4: Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the decision on the two names who will represent Meghalaya in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held later this month, has come from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had sent the names of two prominent filmmakers—Pradip Kurbah and Dominic Sangma working under the banner of Fraternity Art Cine Entertainment, Shillong —to the Ministry to represent the state in the festival.

Interestingly, another set of two names—Commander Shangpliang and Nicholas Kharkongor– had gone to the Ministry to represent the state in the festival.

The Shillong Times spoke to Armstrong Pame, IAS who is currently Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Information & Public Relations (Films Division) and learnt from him that Dr Vijay Kumar had recommended the names of Commander Shangpliang and Nicholas Kharkongor, stating that the former had successfully organised an international film festival recently in the State and that he is the head of the Meghalaya Filmmakers Association (MeFILMA).

Ironically none of the prominent and film makers recognised in India and abroad are part of the MeFILMA.

It was a question of who had a stronger voice – Dr Vijay Kumar or the Minister of Information & Public Relations.

Judging from the response of Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh it would appear that she genuinely did not know that a senior bureaucrat had bypassed her Department because she said “how and where they generated these names from is something which is beyond our capacity to know.”

She stated that the state government cannot do anything as it is the prerogatives of the Union Ministry since they are the ones sponsoring these candidates.

The IPR Minister further observed that if the names have come from the Ministry then they will have to accept it because at least the State will be given an opportunity to be represented in such a famed event world event. The question is why did the Union Ministry write to the State Government in the first place if they have the authority to bypass State Government nominations.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh recalled that there was an invitation from the Ministry of Information to the state of Meghalaya adding that the communication was sent to the DIPR to express willingness to send two representatives from the State to the festival.

Lyngdoh further informed that they had a week’s time to decide whether filmmakers themselves will go or whether they would be represented by somebody who has already conducted the festival in the state.

“But before the Department has finalized the names, the Ministry themselves, through whatever source have finalized the names of two individuals who have actively participated in organising a festival which was recently held in the State. Here as well I would like to requests all concerned that we would have sent more people. But only two people can be sent,” the IPR Minister said.

According to the Minister the end result of such participation is to go and get the exposure and to learn from what others are doing.

“We need to come back to the state and generate the same spirit of excellence and generate a situation where one day Meghalaya will also be a producer of such quality films,” she said.

The IPR Minister assured that the Government will give everybody an opportunity in the next chance that comes. But public reactions on social media suggest that people have lost faith in the Govt’s ability to deliver justice on any issue.

Reacting to this controversial development, prominent filmmaker, Pradip Kurbah said that the Association has also got a copy of the letter from the Ministry.

According to him, the Fraternity Art Cine Entertainment Shillong after a discussion had decided to nominate him and Sangma to approach the DIPR that they are interested in going to Cannes.

“We later received a letter from the DIPR informing us that our names were sent to the Ministry for participating in the festival,” Kurbah said.

Kurbah said that they later learnt from the other filmmakers of the region who are selected to go to the Festival that their names had been dropped. The film fraternity wanted to know how the names of Shangpliang and Kharkongor featured in the list finalized by the Ministry.

“It is through this communication that we came to know that both of us were not selected,” Kurbah said.

Meanwhile, he said that he knew about this information even before there was a report in the media that their names were recommended.

“I could not say anything about not attending the festival when people called me to congratulate me after seeing the media reports,” Kurbah said.

The prominent filmmaker said that he will not blame the DIPR since they have done their duty to recommend their names.

“But perhaps the other two names recommended are more deserving since the Ministry has finalized their names,” Kurbah said.