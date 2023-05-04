Govt plans to make Police Bazar lane hawkers-free

Shillong, May 4: Meghalaya Government seems to have made up its mind as far as shifting registered hawkers from Police Bazar stretch to make the entire stretch a pedestrian zone.

Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday said that the Government’s concern is with the registered hawkers and those who comply with the law and in conformity with the law will be suitably rehabilitated.

The registered hawkers will be shifted to Government markets like MUDA, Polo Complex and the parking lot at Iewduh.