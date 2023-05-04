NCP chief to be decided tomorrow after Sharad Pawar resigned?

Shillong, May 4: According to party sources in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the huge succession question following veteran political leader Sharad Pawar’s shocking resignation as chief of the party two days ago could be answered tomorrow following a meeting in Mumbai.

According to NCP insiders, a committee created by Pawar along with his resignation to select his successor would meet at 11 am at the party office in Mumbai. They believe that if Pawar sticks to his decision his daughter Supriya Sule is likely to become party leader.

Sharad Pawar’s resignation, announced in the aftermath of his nephew Ajit Pawar’s alleged attempt to fracture the party and take over as head, has been interpreted by many as a planned move to derail an attempted coup.

Sule’s election as a member of parliament from her father’s home constituency in Maharashtra would ensure the 82-year-old retains control of the door.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel stated on Wednesday that Pawar has not changed his mind, despite numerous requests from leaders and followers that he reconsider his decision to step down.

“Pawar stated yesterday that there should be a generational shift. Perhaps he wished for a new generation to take the lead. None of us were aware of it previously. He has requested some time, and we should give it to him,” Patel added.