Govt open to institute open inquiry into plight of distressed young mother

Shillong, May 5: Meghalaya Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday stated that the government was open to have an independent inquiry if the family of the young woman who is suffering from broken part of a needle that got stuck inside her body, is still unhappy over the treatment she has been getting so far.

Talking to reporters after visiting the young mother who is currently admitted at NEIGRIHMS after she had undergone a surgery for removal of the needle stuck in her body, Health Minister informed that the internal inquiry report into this incident was ready after statements of the concerned doctors and staffs had already been collected and examined.

She further said that there were no factors of gross negligence as far as the breaking of the needle during the procedure as it stands.

“However, we can still have an independent inquiry if the patient party is not accepting the steps which have been taken so far,” Lyngdoh said.

Health Minister further stated that the passing away of the newborn infant had nothing to do with the needle.

Stating that the child had a difficult birth, Lyngdoh said that there were complications that would be immediately noted and the child also was sent to a higher facility to give the child a better opportunity to survive.

“And I take full responsibility and tell you that there is no case of gross negligence and hence nothing else can be discussed further from here onward,” she stated.

Health Minister said that pay of compensation did not arise because at this point of time as there seems to be no iota of negligence which has led to the death of the newborn.