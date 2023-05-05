NCP junks Sharad Pawar’s resignation, wants him to remain President 

On expected lines, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of party’s national President Sharad Pawar and requested him in one voice to continue in his post.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement to step down, made on May 2, said NCP Vice-President Praful M. Patel, who is the convenor of the committee.

Addressing a crowded media conference, Patel said that the panel’s decision on two resolutions – rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief – shall be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter.

The committee also resolved that it was unable to elect another President in place of Pawar and requested him to continue till his full term ended, indicating that the party has fully united under him vis-A-vis recent speculation of a possible split.

State President Jayant Patil said that the resolutions were passed in tune with everybody’s expectations and now a team of senior leaders shall meet Pawar and convey it to him.

The official decision was greeted with thunderous applause and cheers, tears of relief shed by some activists, singing and dancing by the party rank-and-file who had gathered outside the NCP headquarters.

Patel said that the entire party has made its sentiments clear on Pawar’s decision, and their views were again put forth at the committee meeting today, as the shell-shocked party grassroots workers eagerly awaited their decision.

Nevertheless, Pawar Sr.’s nephew Ajit Pawar had adopted a differing line since the past four days and batted for electing a new party chief.

After the panel decision, Ajit Pawar did not comment on the fresh development and he is likely to meet his uncle later in the day.

Soon after Pawar, 83, dropped his bombshell on the national political horizon, the NCP had been in a turmoil with protests, demonstrations, hunger strikes, appeals and letters penned in blood, spate of lower rung resignations, etc, demanding he should retract his move.