PDF general house endorses merger with NPP

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 6: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) General Conference on Friday unanimously endorsed the proposed merger of the party with the NPP.
Talking to reporters, PDF president, Gavin Miguel Mylliem informed that the formal signing of the merger document will be held on Saturday at the NPP party office at 4pm.
The formal signing of the merger document will be between PDF president and NPP national president, Conrad K. Sangma.
On the occasion, the PDF leaders and members will be formally inducted into the party.

