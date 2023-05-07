Canada issues advisory asking citizens not to travel to violence hit Manipur

Shillong, May 7: As the violence has resulted in over 50 deaths, the Canadian government has recommended its people to stay away from any unnecessary travel to the north-eastern state of Manipur in India.

A new travel warning attributed the increased risk to safety and security concerns brought on by the Manipur protests.

The advisory stated, “Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Curfews have been imposed in several districts and mobile and internet services may be limited”.

Additionally, it urged residents currently residing in the state to heed instructions by local authorities, keep an eye on local media for updates, prepare to change their plans in the event of incidents, and prepare for additional security and a stronger police presence.

It further read, “You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region, and other factors. If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving”.