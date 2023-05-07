Will take good criticisms, ignore bad and move forward: Stalin on TN govt’s anniv

Chennai, May 7 :Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the government would ignore bad criticisms, take good criticisms and move ahead as his government enters the third year in office.

The Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues visited the memorials of the first Chief Minister of the DMK and legendary Dravidian leader, C.N. Annadurai, and former Chief Minister and DMK’s founder leader and Stalin’s father, Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi and paid respects.

While speaking to reporters at Marina beach, the Chief Minister said that his government was for all those who have voted for the party and also for those who have not voted, and added that there was no differentiation.

He said ,”I have promised that this government would make those who have voted for us happy and those who have not voted for us regret as to why they did not vote.”

Stalin went to the residence of his late father and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi and sought blessings of his mother, Dayalu Ammal.

The Stalin government which assumed office on May 7, 2021 is now entering the third year in office.

The government has got praise from all sections of the people following several pro-people friendly programmes including ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme taking education to the doorsteps of children, ‘Naan Mudhalvan Scheme’ for skill development of youths, ‘Pudhumai Pen Scheme’ to support girls in higher education, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme taking health care to door steps.

Free bus ride to women has been a major project of this government which is accepted cutting across party lines. The announcement of Rs 1000 crore honorarium to women monthly from September 15 benefitting 1 crore women is a major step taken by the Stalin government.

The Tamil Nadu government has attracted around Rs 2 lakh crore investments and has increased domestic productivity by 6.11 per cent.

The Stalin government garnered praise from across the country for an exclusive agriculture budget and three agriculture budgets have been presented already. The government is also promoting organic farming to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

However the government drew flak from even its allies on the move to amend the Factories Act and to increase the working hours of labourers from the present 8 to 12 hours. The government had to hurriedly withdraw the amendment after the criticism with the Congress party even walking out of the House in protest to the amendment bill moved in the legislative assembly.

The car explosion of October 23, 2022 on the eve of Deepavali at Ukkadam, Coimbatore in which a 29-year-old youth, Jameesha Mubin was charred to death, was a blot on the state home department. While all the co-accused were arrested, there were criticisms that the government was not cracking down on Islamic terrorism.

The Ambasamudram incident in which an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Balveer Singh was accused of plucking the teeth of youths using pliers, had drawn widespread opposition.

The Vengaivayal incident in which an overhead water tank in Vengavayil panchayath supplied drinking water to a Dalit colony had the presence of human excreta shocked the state and the society at large. The case is now being probed by the CB-CID of the state police.

Stalin drew praise on the manner in which he handled the rumours that spread virally that North Indian workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu. (IANS)