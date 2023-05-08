IPL 2023: MS Dhoni makes special mention about Virat Kohli in CSK dressing room

Shillong, May 8: Virat Kohli, a legendary batsman, has never been shy about his respect towards former India captain MS Dhoni throughout the years.

Former Indian captains Kohli and Dhoni developed an unshakable bond during their remarkable cricket careers. While former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli is the face of Indian cricket, the four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are led by Dhoni.

Dhoni, who goes by the moniker Thala among CSK supporters, only participates in thes IPL now that he has retired from international cricket in 2020. While giving a stirring speech in the Super Kings dressing room during the 2023 IPL, CSK captain Dhoni recently mentioned Kohli. Recently, Mumbai Indians (MI) were trounced by former champions CSK in the interesting IPL 2023 match on Saturday.

In the IPL 2023 at Chepauk, Dhoni’s CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) while the Kohli-starring RCB lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on a doubleheader day. In an encouraging team talk during the Chennai Super Kings camp, CSK captain Dhoni can be seen giving Kohli a particular mention in a viral video that was uploaded on Twitter.

“Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here,” Dhoni can be heard talking about Kohli’s batting style. The rare video has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. Former India opener Aakash Chopra also left a noteworthy comment on the viral video amid the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.