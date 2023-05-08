Totally unacceptable state of affairs: Delhi HC on gangster Tajpuriya’s murder

Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with plea moved by Tajpuriya’s father and brother seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s probe in the murder and also protection to them.

On watching the incident, which was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the jail, Justice Singh said that it was seen that Tajpuriya was taken out of his cell and stabbed to death.

“…unable to comprehend why no steps were taken by authorities if the entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera,” the judge said.

The disturbing footage has sparked significant concerns about the level of security within Tihar and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence. Tajpuriya, a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.

“Totally unacceptable state of affairs,” Justice Singh reprimanded Tihar jail authorities. The court said a response be filed within one week through the Director General of Prison, Tihar Jail, indicating as to how four knives were present in the jail complex and why no preventive or remedial action was taken if the incident was captured in CCTV camera of the jail.

“This is totally an unacceptable state of affairs. The security of every prisoner is on the respondent and it [court] is unable to comprehend if the entire incident was captured in CCTV installed in jail, why no steps were taken when the incident was happening,” the court said.

Indicating the accountability of jail officers who were responsible for the lapses, a status report be filed, the court ordered. The jail superintendent was directed by Justice Singh further to remain present in court on May 25, also the next date of hearing. The counsel for Tajpuriya’s father and brother stated during the hearing that there was collusion between the jail staff and those responsible for the gangster’s murder.

Appearing for the State, Additional Standing Counsel Rahul Tyagi informed the court that the case has been transferred to Special Cell of Delhi Police for investigation. “What is happening? I am unable to get it. What’s happening here? How do you permit this? There’s a justice system, no? How does it happen under your watch?,” Justice Singh asked the State.

Tyagi submitted that it is a case of rivalry between the gangsters and that investigation is ongoing in the matter.

Responding to the submission, Justice Singh remarked: “Should I record that you’re not responsible and prisoners are free to cut the jail bars?” Tajpuriya’s father and brother have also been granted protection by court. “The prison staff revealed that Deepak a.k.a. Titar (31), Yogesh a.k.a. Gainda (30), Rajesh a.k.a. Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives.When Rohit tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akshat Kaushal had said.

Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

IANS