Assam inks pacts with firms for Rs 8200-cr investment, creation of 6100 jobs

Guwahati, May 9: In a major development push, the Assam government on Tuesday inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several leading companies to establish mega industrial projects in the state and.

The companies that signed the MoUs at a function here are PepsiCo India, Varun Beverages, Calcom Cement India, Star Cement NE Ltd, Century Float Glass Ltd, Taj Cement Manufacturing Pvt. Limited, Star Cement India Limited, DS Group and Centre for Perishable Cargo (Adani Group).

“Today, we have signed MoUs with ten leading companies to establish mega projects, which will bring investment worth Rs 8,201 crore to Assam’s economy and create 6100 jobs. More such investments are in the pipeline,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“This record investment comes on the eve of completion of two years of the state government and covers sectors ranging from FMCG, cement, glass and EVs (electric vehicles),” Sarma said.

The chief minister had on Monday said that PepsiCo would set up potato chips units in the state apart from units by cement companies and an EV car manufacturer.

“Today, a lot of investments are being brought to the state without any investment summits. There are another Rs 7000 to 8000 crore investment proposals in the pipeline. Investors are exploring places in both Upper and Lower Assam for investment projects,” he said.

Reportedly, in addition to the industrial developments, two five-star hotels each would be built in Kaziranga and Guwahati, signalling a boost in the state’s tourism industry.

The chief minister expressed optimism about the investments and developments, stating that the results would be there to see very soon.

“We have resolved the fault lines in our society. The last two years have been unique in our history as for the first time since the Assam Agitation, we haven’t seen any bandh or agitation that endangers the industrial environment of the state,” Sarma said.

“Even during the two years of COVID, Assam saw positive growth. We are taking robust steps to strengthen our start-up ecosystem and support our MSMEs,” he said.