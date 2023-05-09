Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Shillong, May 9: Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, alleged on Tuesday that BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi is the chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s leader.

Gehlot stated on Monday that he survived the 2020 uprising by certain Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to back a plot to overthrow an elected government using financial influence.

However, Raje, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, claimed that “Gehlot’s ‘praises’ are a big conspiracy” against her and that the Congressman was lying as a result of dissension in his party.

On Sunday, Gehlot also attacked the rebellious Congress MLAs, telling them to pay back the money they had taken from the BJP so they could perform their duties without being pressured.