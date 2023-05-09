Trailer of much awaited movie Adipurush leaked online

Shillong, May 9: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has been a social media craze since May 8. A special screening was held in Hyderabad prior to the trailer’s release on May 9.

Prabhas was there with the team. However, the special screening resulted in leaking of the trailer on social media. To remove the tweets including the teaser, the Adipurush team has been taking action.

Adipurush, which was directed by Om Raut, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023.

Adipurush’s trailer was shown to a group of fans on 8 May sat Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas before the debut. Prabhas attended the occasion and took part in it with his supporters. However, the trailer from the Hyderabad event has been leaked on social media.

Many supporters asked the creators to remove the leaked trailer on social media. Twitter has taken action against some of the accounts that posted the leaked trailer. Currently, all of Prabhas’ fans are anticipating the release of the official teaser with bated breath.

Adipurush is based on Ramayana. The movie, which was directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the key roles. On June 16, 2023, a major release of the movie in several languages is planned.