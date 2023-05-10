6 killed in rioting in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest

Shillong, May 10: Following former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s detention in Pakistan on Tuesday, his supporters from all over the country flocked to the streets in support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, resulting in widespread arson and rioting.

Six fatalities have reportedly been confirmed thus far, with one each from Quetta, Faisalabad, Chakdara Swat, and Lahore, as well as numerous injuries.

Unprecedented events were seen all throughout Pakistan as demonstrators broke down the campus’ main entrance and stormed the military headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In several areas of Pakistan, gunfire resounded, and black smoke billowed from locations where Imran Khan’s supporters had set fire.

While the law and order situation in Pakistan continues to lie in tatters, Islamabad High Court held Imran Khan’s arrest ‘legal’.