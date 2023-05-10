Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max model to have 6.9 inch screen size: Report

Shillong, May 10: The next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models from Cupertino-based tech giant Apple are likely to be on sale in 2024 with displays that are approximately 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. Given that the iPhone keeps getting bigger, these new sizes would be the largest ever.

Ross Young, an expert with a track record of correctly forecasting display-related specifics for impending Apple devices, provided the information.

According to industry expert Young, who spoke with MacRumors, Apple will increase the size of the Pro-series iPhones in 2019, moving beyond the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In his lecture at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23, he will, according to the report, disclose the precise measurements to two decimal places. If the normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also feature larger displays is not clear from Young’s statement.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have displays that are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. It is anticipated that these sizes will not alter when the iPhone 15 Pro versions are released later this year.

Young has previously given precise information on display aspects of impending Apple products. He accurately predicted the inclusion of ProMotion in the iPhone 13 Pro, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the larger 8.3-inch display and other aspects of the sixth-generation iPad mini.