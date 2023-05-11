19-year-old girl jumps off terrace after father scolds her for using mobile

Shillong, May 11: A 19-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her home in Ghodegaon, in the district of Pune of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the girl’s father scolded her for using her phone too much while she was studying. The girl evidently found this upsetting because she went to the terrace and jumped off.

On Tuesday morning, the girl’s body was discovered on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

An accidental death case was reported by police to the Ghodegaon police station. The body of the girl was sent for a post-mortem.

The deceased was an only child of her parents. Her mother is a housewife and her father is a businessman. Police are looking into the situation more thoroughly.