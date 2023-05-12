Border flare-up: Scuffle breaks out at Khanduli

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, May 11: A scuffle erupted between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi people residing along the interstate border between Meghalaya and Assam at Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills on Thursday.

According to reports, the tension surfaced after two temporary sheds inside an agricultural field was torched by some miscreants.

A source said the two temporary sheds belonged to a local farmer from Khanduli who had to flee from the field after being chased by eight unidentified people from the Assam side.

He ran back to his village and informed the residents that he was being chased by some Karbi people.

Following this, the residents gathered at the Khanduli ground and a scuffle broke out. A Karbi person is said to have been injured in the melee.

Following reports of the scuffle, West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, C. Syrti visited the area but had to flee after a mob of Karbi people attacked his vehicle.

Further details are awaited.