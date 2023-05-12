National Technology Day observed at USTM

Guwahati, May 12/-/ An International Seminar on Quality Assurance in Science & Technology for a Sustainable Future was organized by the Department of Physics University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) yesterday as the University observed National Technology Day. The resource persons of the seminar include Dr Rahul Kesarwani, Research Scientist, Charles University, Czech Republic, and Dr Neelanjan Buzarbaruah, Assistant Professor, Assam Engineering Technology.

Dr Neelanjan Buzarbaruah, Assistant Professor, Assam Engineering Technology delivered his presentation on ‘Sustainable Technology and Humanity’. In his presentation, students were oriented on various nuclear reaction processes and their usage in energy generation.

Dr Rahul Kesarwani, Research Scientist, Charles University, Czech Republic joined the seminar online and discussed the technology involved in fabricating two-dimensional materials. Various fabrication techniques and instruments were displayed and discussed.

The seminar provided a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and inspiration among researchers, scientists, students, and technology enthusiasts. The event highlighted India’s progress in technology and emphasized the importance of innovation in driving the country’s growth.

The welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Mayuri Devee, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, USTM. Prof. Enamul Karim, Dean of the School of Applied Sciences said that technology comes into our life as mankind tried to overcome the problems in day-to-day life and it advances accordingly. Dr Nitu Borgohain, Head of the Department of Physics also addressed the seminar.