Maryam Nawaz joins sit-in outside Pakistan Supreme Court

The protest was outside the apex court was turned into a sit-in and according to reports, the management committee has also started construction of tents and washrooms in the venue, Express Tribune reported.

There were also reports of violence between JUI-F volunteers and workers.

As per reports, three stages were set up in front of the Supreme Court. Moreover, a banner with the picture of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and PTI chief Imran Khan was burnt by a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, workers of the ruling PDM had set up a stage in front of the Supreme Court Judges Gate as the ruling alliance announced to stage a sit-in right outside the top court building to protest against what it describes as the judiciary’s preferential treatment of former premier Imran Khan.

The PPP convoy also left for Islamabad under the leadership of Divisional Vice President Rana Raffakat to join the protest.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police requested the protesters to remain peaceful, saying that there is a threat of terrorist activity, Express Tribune reported.