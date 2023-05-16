Conrad rules out pushing UDP out of MDA 2.0

Shillong, May 16: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has put to rest speculations over UDP being dropped from the MDA 2.0 coalition government after the results of the bye-election of Sohiong constituency where the UDP candidate has won.

Talking to reporters here Chief Minister also denied reports that one of the two Cabinet berths will be snatched away from the UDP to pave way to induct of the MLAs of the PDF which has merged with the NPP, in the council of ministers.

“There is no such thing and these are only speculations,” Sangma said.

Reacting to the war of words between the UDP and NPP during the campaign in Sohiong, Chief Minister said such things happens during elections

“This is the nature of elections and political parties will give speeches and sometimes words that will go out of control. But overall, as I said, as coalition partners the MDA will always keep the larger interest of the state above everything,” he said.

He said that so many things were spoken even during the 2023 Assembly general election.

“But if you recall after the election, we have all come together and stressed on the fact that we have been working in the past five years to take the state forward and in that same spirit we want to continue,” Sangma said.