Govt ready with detailed presentation on roster system: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, May 16: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday informed that the state government had prepared a detailed presentation on the implementation of the roster system. as far as reservation in government jobs in the state is concerned.

Talking to reporters on a sideline of a function, Sangma said that the detailed presentation would first be presented before the Cabinet on Wednesday evening before it was presented during the meeting of the MDA partners on May 18.

“We will then present the presentation in the all-party meeting to be held on May 19,” Chief Minister said.

Stating that he has already seen the initial presentation, he said that he was pretty sure that it would clear the doubts of everyone as far as the issue of roster system once they have seen the presentation.

Sangma said that the government was also planning to bring everyone on board including church leaders, civil societies, pressure groups and Rangbah Shnongs.

“We are planning to have a meeting with the civil society next week,” Chief Minister said.

According to him, the intention of the state government was to reach out to everyone and share what exactly a roster system is about

Chief Minister further observed that the problem is that a lot of people don’t understand what a roster is since it is slightly complicated.

“I am pretty sure that everyone will have a better understanding about the roster system and most of them will be satisfied after seeing the presentation,” Sangma said.

When asked about the demand of the VPP that the state government should come up with a notification to put a stop on all the recruitment process which is ongoing, Sangma said that political parties can say what they want to say and the government has to follow procedures.

“We will be following procedures on all aspects,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the VPP will hold a sit-in demonstration at the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat on Wednesday to protest the “adamant attitude” of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 in complying with its demand to put all recruitment processes in the state on hold till the state job reservation policy and the implementation of the roster system are reviewed.

The sit-in will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.