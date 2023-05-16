Heroin recovered from lady passenger in a night bus

Shillong, May 16: Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of ANTF and personnel from Khliehriat Police Station in Meghalaya recovered contraband heroin weighing 65.92 grams from a lady passenger travelling in a night bus (As -01 LC 7641) from Silchar during a search operation carried out near Khliehriat Police Station at around 2.05 am on Tuesday.

The lady identified as Lhingneivah Singson (35) was found carrying the heroin in six soap cases concealed in her body. She was travelling with her husband one Lalroho Hmar (38). Both of them were apprehended a case has been registered in Khliehrait Police Station under NDPS Act.

Police also recovered Rs 5000 in cash and a Nokia mobile handset and a SIM card from the possession of the accused.