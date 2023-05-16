Several employees impacted due to lay offs by Amazon India

Shillong, May 16: As part of a bigger round of layoffs at the company, Amazon India has fired hundreds of workers in recent weeks.

The layoffs have impacted employees in a range of positions, including those at Amazon Web Services (AWS), People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT), and other business areas.

The employment cuts at Amazon constitute a bigger trend that includes the layoffs in India. CEO Andy Jassy revealed in March that the company would be letting go of 9,000 workers globally. The slowdown in AWS revenue growth and the macroeconomic conditions were two of the reasons given for the layoffs.

The company’s personnel has been significantly impacted by the layoffs in India. Numerous reports claim that hundreds of workers have been affected by the layoffs, and that figure may increase over the next few weeks. 400 to 500 Indian-based employees have already been informed that their jobs will be terminated.