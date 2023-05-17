Dibrugarh court convicts accused, acquits co-accused in 2014 doctor murder case

Guwahati, May 17: The Court of the District and Sessions Judge in Dibrugarh on Wednesday convicted the accused and acquitted the co-accused in the murder case of a female doctor dating back to 2014.

The accused, Kiro Mech, a ward boy of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), was the prime accused in the murder of 24-year-old postgraduate medical student Dr Sarita Toshniwal, which took place at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department of AMCH on May 9, 2014.

According to sources, Mech has been convicted under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC, while the quantum of punishment will be announced by the court at 10.30am on Thursday.

Disclosing details to the media after the judgment, public prosecutor advocate Shyam Dutta said there was sufficient material found against the accused who confessed to the offence. “On the other hand, the court acquitted junior doctor Deepmoni Saikia, the co-accused in the case after it found no sufficient evidence against him to convict him,” the advocate said.

Reportedly, the police had arrested Saikia after going through phone records of the deceased doctor.

The accused ward boy was arrested on May 10, 2014. Mech confessed to the crime, while claiming that he had been “derided by her several times”.

On the other hand, the advocate of Mech said the convicted person could get either life imprisonment or death under Section 302. “There are various grounds for appeal in a higher court though,” he said.

Notably, Dibrugarh District and Session Judge Aparna Ajitsaria delivered the verdict in the murder case on Wednesday.

The trial of the sensational murder case that went on for nine long years was carried out in the court of Dibrugarh District Additional Sessions Judge, Khagen Dahotia; District and Sessions Judge, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma; District and Sessions Judge Susmita Phukan Khound and District and Sessions Judge Binod Kumar Chetri.

Statements of 61 witnesses were recorded in the case.