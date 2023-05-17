Mumbai residents to get weather report through SMS during monsoon

Shillong, May 17: Mumbai’s residents will receive weather information through SMS on their mobile devices during the monsoon, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC stated in a release that the District Disaster Management Department has set up a control centre to deliver timely notifications about weather conditions and it has a method to provide real-time weather alerts.

During an emergency, “citizens will receive an SMS alert,” it stated.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of the BMC, presided over a meeting on disaster management and monsoon readiness on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from BEST, MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD, Mumbai Metro, Railways, NDRF, IMD, MHADA, and other organisations in addition to civic officials.

According to the announcement, Chahal ordered all ministries and agencies to expedite coordination to reduce any potential difficulties during the monsoon.

Chahal gave the BMC’s garden department the go-ahead to finish trimming the trees on the railway property by the end of May in order to ensure the smooth running of the suburban trains, which are utilised by more than 70 lakh people every day.