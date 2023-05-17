Sourav Ganguly’s security cover upgraded to Z category

Shillong, May 17: Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president and captain of the Indian cricket team, will now have Z category security protection, according to the West Bengal government.

The choice was made on Tuesday after Ganguly’s Y category security tenure came to an end.

A review was conducted in accordance with protocol as the VVIP’s security cover expired, and it was decided to upgrade Ganguly’s security cordon to Z category.

The former cricketer will be protected by 8 to 10 police officers under the new security plan, the spokesperson said.

Ganguly used to have a cordon of three Special Branch police officers and an equivalent number of officers guarding his Behala home under the Y category security protection.

He stated that on Tuesday, officials of the state secretariat met with authorities from the nearby police station and the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar at Ganguly’s Behala office.

Ganguly will return to Kolkata on May 21 after travelling with his side, the Delhi Daredevils. On that day, he would begin receiving Z category security, the official stated.