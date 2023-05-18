Bikers’ community holds health camp  

Tura, May 18: The Royal Enfield Biker’s Community, Garo Hills, organized a Free Health Camp in collaboration with District Medical & Health Officer of East Garo Hills, recently at Nengkram village under Mangsang PHC in the same district.

The health camp was organized with the intention to cover the adjoining areas, such as Nongkongkil, Mogru, Gindil, Diplokgittim, besides the venue village Nengkram where a total of 174 villagers participated.

Bikers community from all across Garo Hills participated in the Medical camp including the NH51 REBELS, Tribal Nation Riders, Tura Enfield Riders Club, Black Falcon, Queens Of Mongols, Awe A’chik Riders, Royal Northern Riders, Bleed Blue Crusaders, Solo riders and some Bikers from Goalpara (Bullet Brothers Motor Cycle Club).

The health camp was organized with contribution from each Biker with which some of the medicines were purchased from private Chemist stores, while others were donated by DM&HO of East Garo Hills.