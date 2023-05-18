Roster system not meant to benefit any community

Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has asserted that the Roster system is not meant to benefit any community but to ensure implementation of reservation policy in letter and spirit

The statement came from the Chief Minister after holding a meeting the MDA here on Thursday.

Downplaying any speculations that the roster system would give benefit to Garos, Sangma said that roster system has to be there for implementation of reservation policy even as he added that the roster system should have been implemented from day one.

Pointing out that roster system allows a particular post meant for certain community to go to that community itself, he added that the MLAs during the MDA meeting had lot of queries and government have tried to clear their doubts.

Terming system as complicated, he added the Government will again have a meeting with the political parties on Friday.