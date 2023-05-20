CBI to probe Assam female cop’s death case

Guwahati, May 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the ‘mysterious’ death of Assam Police officer Junmoni Rabha, who was killed in an accident earlier this month, DGP G.P. Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said that there is a large public sentiment to hand over the case to the CBI.

“We had a detailed discussion regarding the matter, I personally talked with senior police officers. After reviewing every aspect of the case, we have reached a consensus that the CBI should investigate the matter,” he mentioned.

Earlier, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police was investigating the case.

On Tuesday night, Rabha’s car collided head on with a container truck on the highway in Nagaon district’s Kaliabor area.

The car was completely crushed as a result of the massive impact.

She was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The DGP further said: “I had a meeting with the CID officials too, who were probing the case. Since one of our officers has lost her life, it is appropriate that an independent agency investigate the matter. Accordingly, we have recommended the transfer of Rabha’s case to the CBI.”

However, he has also made it clear that this does not mean that the capability of CID has been undermined.

“I have full faith in the CID team. In the last few years, the CID officers have successfully investigated all cases that were given to the agency and reached a logical conclusion. Junmoni Rabha’s case was recommended for a CBI probe only to maintain neutrality and adhere to public sentiment,” Singh stated.

Meanwhile, the SPs of Lakhimpur and Nagaon Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Leena Doley, respectively, were transferred.

Rabha was posted in Nagaon district and was allegedly investigating a case related to a fake gold racket.

The deceased cop came to the limelight two years ago when she broke her engagement with her fiance after the latter was accused of corruption.

Later, she was also charged with corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating and was later arrested.

She was granted bail by a sessions court.