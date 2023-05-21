Por Lyiur: An Art Exhibition that Transcends Boundaries

Engaging with one of the attendees at the art exhibition, Ardon said that art was eternal and lives beyond us even after death. “It is a medium that knows no language, transcends all physical or psychological boundaries and is able to represent not the outward appearance of things but instead

their inward significance.” he added. An interaction with the different artists from various parts of the world helped the attendees understand that

while pain and suffering is universal, it is the longingness to want to be understood, that we yearn for. One paints, not so that the world can understand us, but it is done so that one understands themselves better; to be able to be inspired by the natural surroundings, to be able to dive deep into what the local culture can offer and to be able to bring all of that onto a canvas brings about a sense of calm.