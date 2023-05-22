Assam girl commits suicide after failing in 10th board exam

The girl has been identified as Asma Begam, a resident of Ganirgram village in the district.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, told IANS, “After the results were announced by the board today, Asma Begam came to know that she could not pass the examination.”

According to police, after an hour or so, she went to the nearby Barak River and jumped into it. A neighbour saw the incident and reported it to the family members.

“As soon as we got the information, the state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot, but unfortunately, the dead body of the girl was recovered from the river,” Mahatta said.

Asma Begam used to study at the Shantipur Begam Abida girls’ school in the Cachar district.