MPCC to form special committee to discuss reservation policy

Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Congress (MPCC) has decided to form a special committee to hold discussions on the sensitive issue of Reservation Policy.

MPCC working president Deborah Marak expressed concern over the issue saying the party had always taken full responsibility for the well-being of the people, the state and the future of the children.

“There are many questions raised on the party’s silence over the past few weeks, but we categorically mention here that the party is not silent on this issue. From the start, the party has had numerous discussions on this issue,” Marak said while informing that the party is constituting a special Committee which after thorough discussions and understanding, would come out with a resolution which will be made public.

“There are also questions as to why the Party takes so much time to make decisions. The answer is we take time to resolve as this issue is not something that we make hasty decisions as this will impact not just our own state and the future of our children and we do not want any mistakes to be made,” Marak said.