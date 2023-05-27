Resolve issues related Ist phase s before 2nd phase boundary talks: MPCC

Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee has asked the State government to keep the second phase of inter-state boundary talks with Assam in abeyance until and unless the resentments of the first phase is cleared.

The MPCC Secretary and Mawhati MLA, Charles Marngar, who is also a part of the Ri-Bhoi regional committee on inter-state boundary said that there were still a lot of resentment from all quarters on the first phase MoU signed by both Assam and Meghalaya Governments and therefore it is important to resolve all the issues of the first phase first before treading into phase two of the boundary talks.