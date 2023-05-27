VC of USTM in AIU-British Council delegation to the United Kingdom

Guwahati, May 27 : With an objective to understand the education system in the United Kingdom from the perspective of articulation arrangements for mutual recognition of qualification between Indian-UK Higher Education Institutes, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will be visiting the head office of UK ENIC in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, and leading UK Higher Education Institutions from 4 th to 8 th June 2023 in a delegation of education professionals.

The delegation aims at meeting global needs through collaboration and achieving excellence by picking up the best policies.

Sponsored by the British Council, the delegation will be led by Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director,

Education, British Council India. The other delegates in the team include Prof Suranjan Das, VC, Jadavpur University; Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Dr (Mrs) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU; Dr Ami Upadhyay, VC, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Gujarat; Kuldeep Dagar, Deputy Secretary, AIU; Rajendra Tripathi, Head of Education Programmes & Partnerships, British Council India and Alison Barrett MBE, Director India.

During the visit, the delegation will attend meetings and engage with relevant stakeholders from UK International offices in curriculum development, teaching, learning, and assessment. They will

deliberate on key challenges, opportunities, degree recognition, and equivalences between the two

countries and have an understanding of methodologies and best practices in the UK to evaluate

qualifications and the assessment process.

The institutional visits will be done to develop an understanding of international degree programs, ODL in UK Higher Education Institutes.

Speaking in this context, Prof GD Sharma said, “There will be workshops and meetings during our visit that would focus on Global Recognition Convention and implications for qualification and evaluation and mobility, learning outcomes construct /best practice, discussions on duration vs demand or difficulty, 3 Vs 4-year degree duration, skills-based assessment, etc.”

Also, there will be multi-party briefings on the UK education system as well as discussions on open university and distance learning programmes.