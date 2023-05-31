Meghalaya parties asked to justify verbal suggestions on roster system

Shillong, May 31: The committee on roster system on Wednesday directed all political parties to come up with justification to their verbal suggestions within 15 days and same will be submitted to the government for review and to take a decision.

Informing this, Cabinet Minister and chairperson of the committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that there were divergent views with few suggesting formation of an expert committee consisting of experts with legal, constitutional and economical background.

She said that few pitched for maintaining status quo but everything was a verbal representation not with legal backing and so the political parties have been asked to get back and justify why delete and include this word and that.

She said the mandate of the committee was to get all the views and suggestions and pass it on to the State government.

She also informed that the committee will sit next in three weeks time.