SSA teacher raises unpaid salary issue with DMC  

Tura, May 31: A teacher who was appointed under a sanctioned post at Matri Mangal Girls’ SSA UP School in West Garo Hills has written to the District Mission Coordinator in West Garo Hills after he failed to receive his two months salary despite completing the necessary paperwork.

The teacher in question is one, Mofizul Hoque, who earlier worked as a Hindi teacher but was again appointed under a sanctioned post as a Social Studies teacher, after his appointment was reviewed. According to Hoque, despite the submission of the necessary paperwork duly signed by the Headmaster for necessary registration, he has yet to receive his two months salaries through his personal account.

Hoque further alleged that he later came to learn from a reliable source that the salary meant for him is being paid to a particular non sanctioned teacher of the same school.

Pointing out that this was a gross injustice being committed against him, Hoque urged the official to look into the matter.