USLR conducts legal awareness for school students

Guwahati, June 1: An awareness programme on Promoting Women’s Safety Measures and Reducing Crime was conducted by the students of the University School of Law and Research (USLR) for the children at Miss AW Thomas Memorial Secondary School, Umlangpur, Meghalaya recently on Tuesday.

The programme began with the felicitation of the headmaster Hembilstone K Sangma who congratulated the group of students for their efforts in spreading awareness about legal issues to school students and spoke briefly about the importance of legal awareness in rural and semi-rural areas.

Barnali Deka, Assistant Prof. USLR, USTM enlightened the students on crime against women, particularly on crimes in social media and crimes related to juvenile justice.

Fooh M Lyngdoh, a student of USLR, enlightened the students on how to promoter women’s safety measures to reduce crime. Another student, S. Nawaz Afridi recited a poem on women’s empowerment.

Further, the group of students performed a group song on women’s safety. The programme ended with an enthusiastic interactive session between the school children and the resource persons.