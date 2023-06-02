Bags with human body parts found in Mexico

Shillong, June 2: Local authorities stated Thursday that during the hunt for seven young persons reported missing last week, at least 45 bags containing human body parts were discovered in a ravine in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

The state prosecutor’s office issued a statement stating that “forty-five bags with human remains have been extracted and belong to both male and female people.”

The horrifying find was uncovered on Tuesday in the municipality of Zapopan, an area of Guadalajara, a significant industrial hub, at the bottom of a ravine of 40 metres (120 feet).

Two women and five men, all around 30 years old, had been reported missing since May 20. The authorities had started looking for them.

Investigators discovered that although each of them had filed separate missing persons reports on various days, they all worked at the same contact centre.

The location of the call centre was close to where the body parts were found.