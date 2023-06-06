Assam HS exam results declared; marked dip in pass percentage across 3 streams

Guwahati, June 6: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday declared the results of this year’s Higher Secondary final examination with a marked dip in the overall pass percentage across the three streams compared to last year.

The dip in the overall pass percentage recorded in the Arts stream this year stood at 70.12 percent as against 83.48 percent last year, which is the highest slide across the three streams.

The overall pass percentage in the Science stream stood at 84.96 percent compared to 92.19 percent last year, while in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage recorded was 79.57 per cent as against 87.27 percent last year.

Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate, topped the Science stream with 484 marks out of 500 marks; while Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon, topped the Arts stream with 490 marks.

On the other hand, Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School, Kamrup (Metro), topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

It may be mentioned that 28,651 candidates in the Arts Stream were placed in the first division, 58,869 candidates in the second division while 95,660 candidates were placed in the third division.

In the Science stream, 18,868 candidates were placed in the first division, 16,455 candidates in the second division while 4,082 candidates were placed in the third division.

In the Commerce stream, 5,254 candidates were placed in the first division, 6,486 candidates in the second division while 4,505 candidates were placed in the third division.

Notably, AHSEC took just 77 days to evaluate as many as 3, 29, 901 candidates, which is an excess of 1, 24,276 students compared to 2022.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to congratulate the successful candidates as well as the officials of AHSEC.

“My gratitude to AHSEC chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah and all officials for the declaration of HS Examination, 2023 results. Last year, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates. This year, it took 77 days to evaluate 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276 from last year. We strive to lessen the time period of result declaration in the coming years. My best wishes to all the candidates,” Pegu said.

IANS