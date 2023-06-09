Rape accused convicted in WGH, gets 20 years RI under POCSO

Tura, June 9: Accused of the rape of a minor girl, one Ramjan Ali was convicted by the Special Judge of the POCSO Court of West Garo Hills with the convict being given 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

As per information received from WGH police, Ramjan Ali of Tikrikilla, was arrested after he sexually assaulted a minor girl on Mar 19, 2014 in the house of the complainant. A case into the incident was registered the next day vide Tura Women PS Case No. 10(3)2014 U/S 376 (2)(n) IPC R/W Sec 9(m)/10 POCSO Act and investigation was entrusted to UB WPI Usha Singha.

Following the investigation by the police team a charge sheet was submitted on Jun 27, 2014 following which the case went into trial.

After completion of trial, the Special Judge, POCSO, WGH found the accused person, Ramjan Ali guilty and convicted him under Section 376(2)(i) IPC and U/S 3(a)(b)/4/5(n)/6 POCSO Act.

Subsequent to the judgment, the Court sentenced the accused person to “Rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years and fine of Rs. 20,000/- for the offence u/s 376 (2)(i) IPC. In the case of default of payment of fine, the convict will undergo additional simple imprisonment for 1 additional year.