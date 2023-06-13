Bleak monsoon predicted till July 6; Cyclone Biparjoy is the reason

Shillong, June 13: A private forecasting agency, Skymet Weather, has predicted a bleak monsoon for the next four weeks across India. The agency has attributed this prediction to the presence of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, which is impeding the advancement of the rain system towards the Indian Peninsular.

Expressing concerns about the potential impact on agriculture, Skymet Weather stated that certain regions of the country might face challenges due to the insufficient rainfall during the early part of the season, leading to drying effects.

The Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) of the agency has projected a discouraging outlook until July 6, depicting cracked and parched conditions in the agricultural heartland. This coincides with a crucial period for sowing and field preparation for paddy, where farmers rely on impending rains.

The delay in the onset of monsoon in some parts of the country can be attributed to Cyclone Biparjoy, which is hindering the progress of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula. For instance, Kerala experienced the arrival of the southwest monsoon on June 8, a week later than the usual date.

Skymet Weather anticipates challenges for central and western parts of India as a result of inadequate rainfall during the early stages of the monsoon season. Normally, by June 15, monsoon rains are expected to have reached Maharashtra, Odisha, half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. However, the monsoon stream is still struggling to establish itself over these areas.