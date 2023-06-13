Load shedding-time power bills remain same as those in normal time: Saleng Sangma

Shillong, June 13: Meghalaya Opposition Chief Whip, Saleng A Sangma on Tuesday asked the state government to keep a check on the electricity bills that remained the same despite ten hours of load shedding everyday.

Acknowledging that there is a problem and efforts are made, he however, said that despite ten hours of loadshedding the consumers were charged the same amount as was in normal days. He asked the government to look into it and ensure that the citizens were not charged extra than what was required for no fault of theirs.