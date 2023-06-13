Satpura Bhawan fire: Over 12,000 files gutted, Kamal Nath demands independent inquiry

However, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that data can be restored.

“Scheme-related data is often stored in hard disks and pen drives. It will take some extra efforts, but data can be restored,” Mishra said after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to review the fire incident.

He said said a high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Rajesh Rajora has been tasked to investigate the the fire and submit its reports within the next three days.

“The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after detailed investigation. Preliminary probe has however, revealed that the fire occured due to a short circuit in an AC in the store room on the third floor,” Mishra, who is also the state government spokesman, added.

He further informed that during the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to arrange alternative offices for the ones that were affected by the blaze.

“At least 4,000 employees were working in the Satpura Bhawan at the time of the incident. The arrangement of alternative offices are being made untill it gets ready to resume services,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the fire incident was an issue of huge “corruption” and demanded inquiry through an independent agency.

In a video message on Tuesday, the Congress leader said: “The question arises whether the fire occurred by itself or was it intentional. As of now, they (state government) claims 1,2000 files burnt, but this number could be more. The matter should be investigated through an independent agency.”

However, the BJP-led state government ruled out the former Chief Minister’s claims, saying the opposition taking the incident an opportunity gain political mileage.

“Congress’ allegations are condemnable, they are doing politics,” Mishra replied.