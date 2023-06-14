Assam woman suicide: Irate family attacks accused husband in police station

Tension gripped Assam’s Hojai district after the family of a woman who died by suicide, barged into a police station and attacked the husband held for alleged abetment, officials said on Wednesday.

As the mob attacked police also, two police officials, including a woman constable, also got injured.

Later, seven persons were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

According to a senior police officer, on Tuesday, a woman reportedly killed herself in the Doboka area of the district. The police recovered her body and brought it to the police station.

Abdul Malik, identified as the deceased woman’s husband, was taken into custody as a suspect and questioned.

However, the irate family of the victim forced their way into the police station where Mailk was brought along with his wife’s body. They attacked the accused and when the police tried to pacify the mob, two of the police officers also got injured.

The injured police officials have been identified as Jintu Baishya and Dipika Bora, who is a woman constable.

Meanwhile, the jawans of SSB reached the police station and apprehended four persons who indulged in violence.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway.