MBOSE peon arrested with drugs

Tura, June 15: An Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) operation conducted by WGH police led to the arrest of one Omarius D Sangma, who works as a Peon Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), this afternoon, Jun 15.

Sangma was arrested by the ANTF after 30 strips of Pyeevon Spas Plus capsules were recovered from his house in the Daldagre locality of Tura. Police informed that the arrested person is suspected to be a drug peddler supplying to other parts of the town.

A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is currently being conducted.