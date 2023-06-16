70-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape attempt  

Tura, June 16: A 70-year-old man who attempted to sexually assault a minor girl in Tura has been given 5 years in prison along with a fine Rs 10,000/- by a POCSO Court here.

The sentence was given to one, Pranesh Chakraborty Roy of Dobakkol locality in Tura.

According to police, Roy attempted to rape the minor girl in her own home at around 10:30 Am on June 18, 2021. The family of the victim had filed a complaint at the Tura Women’s Police Station following which a case was registered and investigation began leading to the accused being charge-sheeted.

The POCSO court, after completion of the trial, found Roy guilty and served the sentence.