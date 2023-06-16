Father and son die while rescuing livestock in Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy hits

Shillong, June 16: Tragedy struck in Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains to various parts of the state. In Bhavnagar district, a cattle-rearer duo comprising a father and his son lost their lives while attempting to save their goats trapped in a flooded ravine on Thursday.

As the cyclone made landfall in Kutch district, several regions in Gujarat, including Bhavnagar, experienced substantial rainfall. Mamlatdar (revenue official) S N Vala reported that water started flowing in a ravine passing through Bhandar village near Sihor town after a morning downpour.

Due to the sudden surge of water, a herd of goats became stranded in the ravine. In a valiant effort to rescue the animals, 55-year-old Ramji Parmar and his 22-year-old son Rakesh Parmar entered the ravine. Unfortunately, they were swept away by the rushing waters. Their lifeless bodies were later recovered at a distance from the site. Tragically, 22 goats and a sheep also perished in the incident.

Officials confirmed that there were no other reported deaths related to the cyclone in the state. In the hardest-hit region of Kutch district, Collector Amit Arora stated that thanks to the extensive pre-emptive evacuation efforts, no fatalities occurred as a direct result of the cyclone. However, strong winds reaching speeds of nearly 80 kilometers per hour uprooted trees and electric poles in the area.

The loss of lives in the courageous rescue attempt serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by individuals during natural disasters. As the cyclone continues to impact Gujarat, authorities remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents, taking necessary measures to minimize further casualties and damage.