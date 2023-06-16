If BJP can rule Goa why not Meghalaya: Goa minister

Shillong, June 16: As part of its programme, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” One India Great India, the State BJP had its bonding of culture and tradition between Goa and Meghalaya programme which is also a part of the Goa Diwas, at the State BJP Office.

Cabinet Minister of Goa Nilesh Cabral said that Goa a Christian state has the BJP ruling it and it is prospering without any discrimination based on caste, creed or religion. He said that the State started off by having only a handful of BJP MLAs and now has the BJP ruling it. He said on similar lines Meghalaya also a Christian State should not fear or give in to the various allegations of the BJP being religiously intolerant and progress together with the rest of the country.

The programme was attended by BJP National Secretary, Sunil Deodhar, Cabinet Minister of Goa Nilesh Cabral and the BJP State president Ernest Mawrie and other BJP State officials.