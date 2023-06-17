2 minor girls buried alive due to landslide in WKH

Nongstoin, June 17: Two minor girls were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall and accompanying flash flood in West Khasi Hills District today.

Besides landslips that occurred in several part of West Khasi Hills, the heavy landslide occurred at Dommawlein of Pyndengrei village where two minors buried alive inside their residence early this morning.

The deceased were identified as Cafinia Nongsiej (15) and Maianylla Nongsiej (11) of Mawlangniang village in Rambrai but they were currently living in Pyndensrei.

The father and two other siblings who were sleeping during the incident received minor injuries and could escape to save themselves.

The road communication in different localities have been cut off due to flash flood, several houses and shops located close to Nondein River were also badly affected by the heavy rain in Nongstoin. Vehicular traffic was severely affected due to traffic congestion for hours.

Meanwhile, the District Administration of WKH has warned that the heavy rainfall may continue and this will be risky to those who stay nearby the river. So, it was informed to all those who stay on the River side should shift to other safe locations.